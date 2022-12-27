Google Stadia, iPod Touch, Blackberry and other tech products that died in 2022

In 2022, Google ended the Android Auto for Phone Screens this year. "Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time," the company said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}