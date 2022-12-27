Google Stadia, iPod Touch, Blackberry and other tech products that died in 2022

Google Stadia, iPod Touch, Blackberry and other tech products that died in 20223 min read . 12:56 PM IST
- iPod Touch, Hangouts app, Google Stadia gaming service and other tech products that we said goodbye to in 2022
Similar to the past years, we saw multiple launches from different tech giants like Apple, Google, and others in 2022. But like every year, the year 2022 saw companies killing their products and services. Here’s a look at tech products that died in 2022
Similar to the past years, we saw multiple launches from different tech giants like Apple, Google, and others in 2022. But like every year, the year 2022 saw companies killing their products and services. Here’s a look at tech products that died in 2022
Apple iPod Touch
Apple iPod Touch
Apple discontinued the iPod Touch in May this year. The device has a design similar to the iPhone 4. The company said that the iPhone-iPod hybrid device will no longer be available for purchase after all its current supplies run out.
Apple discontinued the iPod Touch in May this year. The device has a design similar to the iPhone 4. The company said that the iPhone-iPod hybrid device will no longer be available for purchase after all its current supplies run out.
Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE)
Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE)
Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE) retired in June this year, after more than 25 years of its first introduction. Pulling the plug off, the company said "But the web has evolved and so have browsers. Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh. Microsoft Edge is a faster, more secure and modern browser—the best browser for Windows—designed for today’s internet."
Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE) retired in June this year, after more than 25 years of its first introduction. Pulling the plug off, the company said "But the web has evolved and so have browsers. Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh. Microsoft Edge is a faster, more secure and modern browser—the best browser for Windows—designed for today’s internet."
BlackBerry OS devices
BlackBerry OS devices
BlackBerry finally pulled the plug off for its BlackBerry OS devices this year.
BlackBerry finally pulled the plug off for its BlackBerry OS devices this year.
Facebook Gaming
Facebook Gaming
Facebook shut down its gaming app within two years of its launch. The app is no longer available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download.
Facebook shut down its gaming app within two years of its launch. The app is no longer available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download.
Google Hangout
Google Hangout
Google killed its chat app Hangouts this year and replaced it with Google Chat. The app is no longer available from November 1, 2022.
Google killed its chat app Hangouts this year and replaced it with Google Chat. The app is no longer available from November 1, 2022.
Google Stadia
Google Stadia
Google has announced that its cloud gaming service – Google Stadia will remain live till January 18, 2023. Announcing via a blog post, Stadia vice president and GM Phil Harrison said “A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service".
Google has announced that its cloud gaming service – Google Stadia will remain live till January 18, 2023. Announcing via a blog post, Stadia vice president and GM Phil Harrison said “A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service".
Android Auto for phone screen
Android Auto for phone screen
In 2022, Google ended the Android Auto for Phone Screens this year. "Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time," the company said.
In 2022, Google ended the Android Auto for Phone Screens this year. "Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time," the company said.
Apple iCloud Documents and Data service
Apple iCloud Documents and Data service
The service was introduced in 2014 that automatically synced data from different apps. Apple discontinued this service earlier this year and it is now part of iCloud Drive.
The service was introduced in 2014 that automatically synced data from different apps. Apple discontinued this service earlier this year and it is now part of iCloud Drive.
YouTube Go app
YouTube Go app
Launched in 2016, YouTube Go app was shut in August 2022. The lightweight Android app was designed for emerging markets. It was first launched in India and later debuted in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Launched in 2016, YouTube Go app was shut in August 2022. The lightweight Android app was designed for emerging markets. It was first launched in India and later debuted in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Meta Portal Smart Displays
Meta Portal Smart Displays
Meta pulled the plug off its smart displays and smartwatch project this year. "It was just going to take so long, and take so much investment to get into the enterprise segment, it felt like the wrong way to invest your time and money", Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth reportedly told employees during a meeting.
Meta pulled the plug off its smart displays and smartwatch project this year. "It was just going to take so long, and take so much investment to get into the enterprise segment, it felt like the wrong way to invest your time and money", Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth reportedly told employees during a meeting.
Facebook Live Shopping
Facebook Live Shopping
Meta-owned Facebook announced to shut down its live shopping feature on October 1. The company said that it will now focus on Reels.
Meta-owned Facebook announced to shut down its live shopping feature on October 1. The company said that it will now focus on Reels.
Instagram IGTV
Instagram IGTV
Ending its support for IGTV via a blog post, Instagram said that the change is part of its efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create.
Ending its support for IGTV via a blog post, Instagram said that the change is part of its efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create.
Instagram Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps
Instagram Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps
Meta-owned Instagram also shut down its two different apps – Instagram Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Meta-owned Instagram also shut down its two different apps – Instagram Hyperlapse and Boomerang apps from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Amazon Books
Amazon Books
Amazon closed its brick-and-mortar retail stores and pop-up shops this year.
Amazon closed its brick-and-mortar retail stores and pop-up shops this year.