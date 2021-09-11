Google is finally adding a dark mode for its mega search engine on the desktop. The dark mode has been missing on the most used search engine for some time now. The addition of the new mode will help users reduce eye strain while using the search engine on the desktop.

Once the update has been rolled out to users, they will be able to switch to dark mode when required. In order to activate it, the user will have to go to Settings then Search Settings and then Appearance. The user will then be able to choose between light, dark, or device default mode, which will automatically follow the computer's mode.

The new feature is being rolled out in phases to many users may not be able to view these options in their settings. Google has announced that they will be "rolling out over the next few weeks."

The company has been testing the feature for some time now and it was first reported in the month of February. The dark mode is available on the Google search application as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.