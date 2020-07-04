Google had announced a host of new changes in its video-conferencing application Meet back in the month of April. Now, the company recently announced that one of these features will be rolling out to users in India.

A recent update by the company stated, “This feature will roll out to users in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. This feature isn't currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas."

Google also explained a few situations where the noise cancellation feature will either not work or cause issues with the conversation.

Audio capture from screen sharing won’t be affected by noise cancelling.

Google Meet filters out noises that don’t sound like voices. Voices from TV or people talking at the same time won’t be filtered out.

If non-speech is an important part of your call (like playing musical instruments or investigating a noise) Google recommends turning off noise cancelation.

The new feature will not be activated by default. In order to turn it on, follow the steps below: Go to the Meet homepage<click Settings< Select Audio< click on Turn on Noise cancellation < finally click Done.

Recently, Google also announced that it will be introducing education-focused features on the platform which will be released for G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education users.

The new features will help educators improve moderation and engagement in remote or hybrid learning environments. The host will have much more control over the entire meeting and some interesting tools such attendance tracking to provide a record of which students joined the class, breakout rooms so educators can split classes into smaller groups, Q&A to provide a way for students to ask questions without disrupting the flow of the class discussion or lesson, and polling to engage students to share their voice.

