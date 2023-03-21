Google starts rollout of ChatGPT rival Bard

Google starts rollout of ChatGPT rival Bard2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Bard can be accessed by users in the US and UK starting today at bard.google.com. It will be released in other regions and in other languages over time, the big tech firm said
NEW DELHI : Google has started opening access to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Bard as it seeks public feedback to “improve its systems" and take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×