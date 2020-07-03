Google stops production of its mid-range smartphone Pixel 3A

The Google Pixel series was initially introduced to give users a taste of what Google thinks is the best hardware to carry the Android operating system. While the company released three high-end flagship smartphones with top-end specs and camera setups that could easily beat the best smartphone brands, these devices were expensive. Last year, during Google I/O, the company launched the Google Pixel 3A. The device was pegged in the mid-range segment (premium mid-range in India). After a year, the tech giant hasn’t launched a successor to the device but they have made it official that they will stop producing more Google Pixel 3A devices.

According to a report by Android Police, the company stated that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last."

According to a report by Android Police, the company stated that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3A, the product is available from some partners while supplies last."

The company hasn’t mentioned if other markets will also stop selling the smartphone. In India, the device is currently out of stock on Flipkart. However, the official website is still claiming that the device is available on the e-commerce website.

There is no clarity regarding the launch timeline of Google Pixel 4A. The device was expected to make a debut during the Google I/O. However, the event has been called off for now. The Pixel 4A, however, has been leaked a lot of times.

The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset along primary camera with 12MP resolution. The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch OLED unit with Full HD+ resolution. The display is also expected to have a cut out for a 8MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 4A is expected to be priced below the iPhone SE 2020. Recent reports suggest that the company will be launching the base variant of the Pixel 4A at a price of $299. However, this will be the variant that comes with 64GB of internal storage. In order to level the playing field, we can compare the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4A with the base variant of iPhone SE 2020 (128GB internal storage). According to the leak, Pixel 4A will be able to undercut iPhone SE 2020 in this variant as well.

