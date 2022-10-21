Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Google takes a dig at Apple's CEO, gets pointed out for tweeting from iPhone

2 min read . 02:21 PM ISTLivemint
Both Apple and Google had recently launched their flagship smartphones and other devices in the global market.

  • Google took a dig at Apple CEO from Pixel’s official Twitter handle, However, more than the tweet, the device that Google used to reply to Cook’s post on Twitter grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Smartphone giants have always been seen engaged in fun banters and roasting each other on social media. This time, Google took a dig at Apple CEO from Pixel’s official Twitter handle, However, more than the tweet, the device that Google used to reply to Cook’s post on Twitter grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Google certainly did not use the Pixel phone to post the tweet as people would have expected the tech giant to do so. Instead, it was found that Google used an iPhone to take a jibe at Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. This obviously did not go down well with the twitterati.

Cook posted a video teaser hinting at Apple’s new product launches. Captioning the video teaser, he tweeted, “Take Note" alongside his tweet which read “The possibilities are endless."

As a response to Cook’s tweet, Google wrote from Pixel’s official handle, “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #Take Note. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favourite team- tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-off even better."

It is noteworthy that the ‘Take Note; hashtag is not exclusive to Apple as the hashtag was previously used by the Utah Jazz NBA team on Twitter.

Tim Cook was in fact called out by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith for using the team’s hashtag for Apple’s iPad and other launches that took place a couple of days ago. While Google was trying to remind Apple of its activities, it forgot to switch devices before tweeting. A Twitter user was quick to grab a screenshot of the post and retweeted the image highlighting that Google used an iPhone to ciriticise Apple’ CEO.

In almost no time, Google realised the gaffe and deleted the tweet sent out from an iPhone. The company posted the tweet again but this time it was cautioned enough to tweet from the Twitter Web App.

Both Apple and Google had recently launched their flagship smartphones and other devices in the global market. Apple made the iPhone 14 series official on September 7. After a month, Google launched its Pixel 7 series in India and the global markets.

