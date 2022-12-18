Google takes down thousands of YouTube channels in China: Here’s why

Google, a technology company, has taken down thousands of YouTube channels the previous month. These channels included a list of 7,599 channels, one AdSense account and three Blogger blogs which can be counted as a part of its current investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China.
Google, a technology company, has taken down thousands of YouTube channels the previous month. These channels included a list of 7,599 channels, one AdSense account and three Blogger blogs which can be counted as a part of its current investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China.
It is notable that the suspended channels and blogs uploaded mainly spammy content in Chinese about entertainment, music and lifestyle. "A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese and English about China and US foreign affairs," said the company.
It is notable that the suspended channels and blogs uploaded mainly spammy content in Chinese about entertainment, music and lifestyle. "A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese and English about China and US foreign affairs," said the company.
Moreover, the company has also terminated three YouTube channels which shared sensational content in Chinese which was related to war in Ukraine and connected to relations between mainland China and Taiwan.
Moreover, the company has also terminated three YouTube channels which shared sensational content in Chinese which was related to war in Ukraine and connected to relations between mainland China and Taiwan.
So far the company also terminated 515 YouTube channels as a part of its investigation process which were linked to influence operations with Azerbaijan and 57 YouTube channels in Brazil.
So far the company also terminated 515 YouTube channels as a part of its investigation process which were linked to influence operations with Azerbaijan and 57 YouTube channels in Brazil.
"We terminated one AdSense account and blocked one domain from eligibility to appear on Google News surface as part of our investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China," said Google.
"We terminated one AdSense account and blocked one domain from eligibility to appear on Google News surface as part of our investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China," said Google.
The video streaming platform, has removed 5.6 million videos from its platform in the months of July and September 2022 citing violation of their community guidelines.
The video streaming platform, has removed 5.6 million videos from its platform in the months of July and September 2022 citing violation of their community guidelines.
The platform has received over 271,000 removal appeals during the two months. After reviewing the content, it reinstated about 29,000 appeals, stated YouTube in its latest blog.
The platform has received over 271,000 removal appeals during the two months. After reviewing the content, it reinstated about 29,000 appeals, stated YouTube in its latest blog.
According to YouTube, From July through September of this year, for every 10,000 views, between 10 and 11 were of content that violated the community guidelines.