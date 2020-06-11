Google has been keeping a close eye on new apps that try to mimic other popular applications. This time around, the search giant removed a Chinese video app called Zynn from the Play Store. The app was a clone of the hugely popular video app TikTok . This happened due to allegations of plagiarism.

According to a report by Wired, TikTok users pointed out that their entire accounts had been plagiarised on this application. The information included profile pictures, names, dating back to months.

The app Zynn surfaced on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play Store in the month of May. Within the end of the first month, the app had become the most downloaded free iOS app and was featured in the top 10 downloads in Google Play Store.

The app had a rewards programme where users got paid for watching videos and also to get other users on the app. Users were offered $1 for signing up, $20 for the first person they get to join, and $10 for every five users afterward. This could be the reason the app reached to such prominence in such a short period of time.

Google hasn’t offered an explanation regarding the app's removal so far. The app is still listed on iOS App Store.

Similar to this clone, an app called Mitron had surfaced last month which gained immense popularity among Indians due to sentiments against Chinese products and applications. The app was, however, removed from Play Store. Google claimed that it violated a few Play Store policies. The app was put online after the developer had fixed the issues.

