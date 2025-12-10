Google takes on ChatGPT Go with new AI Plus subscription: Price in India, benefits and more

Google has launched its new AI Plus subscription in India which will sit between the free tier and the AI Pro tier. The new subscription starts at ₹199 in India and appears to be aimed at taking on the entry-level ChatGPT Go subscription, which is currently being offered for free for a year.

Google AI Plus price in India: The Google AI Plus subscription is priced at ₹399 per month. However, as part of a launch offer, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering the plan at an introductory price of ₹199 per month for the first six months for new subscribers.

The company says that the plan can be shared with up to five other family members at no extra cost, effectively making it a single plan for the whole family. The service is available in India starting today.

View full Image Google AI subscriptions

Google AI Plus features: The new subscription offers users extended access to Gemini 3 Pro. Notably, Gemini 3 Pro is the current flagship model from Google and sits at the top of various benchmarks. The plan also includes enhanced access to Nano Banana Pro, which is the tech giant’s latest image generation and editing model.

While both Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro are accessible to free users, they come with limited access. For instance, free users get ‘basic’ access to Gemini 3 Pro, while AI Plus users get ‘up to 5x more access’. AI Pro users get ‘up to 20x more access’, and AI Ultra subscribers get up to 100x more access.

The AI Plus plan also comes with limited access to the Veo 3.1 Fast video generation model, while AI Pro users get expanded access and AI Ultra users get full access to Veo 3.1.

Google says the new plan also offers expanded access to NotebookLM for deeper research and analysis. AI Plus users will be able to generate up to 20 slides per day. The plan also offers access to creative tools like Flow, and users will be able to integrate Gemini into daily apps such as Gmail and Docs.

In terms of storage, the AI Plus plan comes with 200GB of cloud storage shared across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. In comparison, the AI Pro subscription offers 2TB of storage, while the AI Ultra subscription provides 30TB.