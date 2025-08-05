Google takes swipe at Apple’s Siri delays ahead of iPhone 17 launch: ‘Coming soon for a year’

Google has taken a potshot at Apple over the company's delay in rolling out its artificial intelligence features. In a teaser video shared for the Pixel 10 series, the Android maker, without naming Apple, questions how a feature that was promised could be delayed for over a year.

"If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's 'coming soon,' but it's been 'coming soon' for a full year, you could change your definition of 'soon' — or you could just change your phone," the narrator says in Google's ad.

"Ask more of your phone," adds the teaser video along with the launch for Pixel 10 series i.e. 20 August.

Apple's AI delays: Notably, Apple had announced its artificial intelligence features—dubbed Apple Intelligence—at the company's WWDC 2024 conference. However, many of those features were still not ready by the time the iPhone 16 launched, sparking widespread controversy for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Meanwhile, Apple’s promised update for the Siri voice assistant is still missing from iOS 18, even as internal work on iOS 26 has reportedly begun. According to leaks, the company may delay the critical Siri update until next year.

Apple’s delays come as Google pushes ahead with its Gemini AI assistant, which is set to replace Google Assistant on Android devices later this year. The Sundar Pichai-led company launched its Gemini 2.5 Pro model in March, which topped several AI benchmarks, followed by the release of Gemini 2.5 Flash later in the year.

Google typically unveils new AI-powered features for Pixel users during its August launch event. This year, the company is expected to debut four devices: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.