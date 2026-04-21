Google taps Sergey Brin to lead a specialized AI strike team to take on Anthropic's Claude: Report

Goolge is looking to up the ante against Anthropic by assembling a elite "Coding Strike Team" to close the gap with its AI rival in coding performance, according to a report by The Information. Reportedly, Google co-founder Segey Brin is involved in the initiative with teh aim to push the tech giant towards the path of ‘AI takeoff’. The company is eventually planning to have self improving AI models that can code their own uprages.

Apart from Brin, Google DeepMind CTO Koray Kavukcuoglu has also been involved with the strik team, signalling its importance to the Google leadership.

Brin reportedly told DeepMind staffers ina recent memo that they must aggresively pivot to catch up on agents.

“To win the final sprint, we must urgently bridge the gap in agentic execution and turn our models into primary developers" Brin was quoted as saying by The Information

Google has made remarkable progress with its AI models in the last year or so,with Gemini 3 series considered among the best overall model. However, Anthropic has slowly found a niche among coding focused users who have latched on to its Claude AI to build new softwares by just using natural language prompts.

Meanwhile, Gemini models have historically lagged behind Anthropic's Claude linup in SWE-bench Verified scores, a benchmark that measures an AI's ability to resolve real world GitHub issues.

An earlier report by Business Insider had revealed that Google was working on an internal AI tool called Agent Smith, named after the popular antagonist from The Matrix. The AI tool can reportedly automate tasks like coding and documentation.

The report noted that Google's AI tool works asynchronously in the background, allowing employees to check in and give it instructions directly from their phones without needing an active laptop.

Meanwhile, Google is also preparing to hold its I/O conference from 19-20th May where the company is expected to unveil some major announcements on the AI front including latest Gemini models and perhaps a new text to video model. With the latest report indicating that coding is becoming a big priority for Google, we could well see a new initiative on that front. Notably, the company could even announce an upgrade for its Google Antigravity project which takes on the likes of Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex.