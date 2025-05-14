Google teases Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with vibrant Material 3 Expressive overhaul ahead of I/O 2025

Google has announced significant updates including Android 16 and Wear OS 6 ahead of its developer conference. The updates feature a new design language, enhanced security, and AI integrations, with a focus on user experience and customisation across devices.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated14 May 2025, 06:45 PM IST
In a surprising move ahead of its annual developer conference, Google has lifted the lid on a host of upcoming innovations, headlined by Android 16 and Wear OS 6.
In a surprising move ahead of its annual developer conference, Google has lifted the lid on a host of upcoming innovations, headlined by Android 16 and Wear OS 6.

In a surprising move ahead of its annual developer conference, Google has lifted the lid on a host of upcoming innovations, headlined by Android 16 and Wear OS 6. The announcements came during a dedicated Android Show—an early showcase packed with redesigns, security enhancements, and significant AI integrations, including updates to its Gemini assistant.

A Fresh Look with Material 3 Expressive

Android 16 and Wear OS 6 will mark a major visual overhaul thanks to Google’s new design language, Material 3 Expressive. Building on previous iterations, this update introduces a more dynamic user experience, featuring vibrant animations, playful colour schemes, and enhanced typography.

You may be interested in

Discount

10% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

₹121999

Get This

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check7 inches Display Size

₹99999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F56

Samsung Galaxy F56

  • CheckGreen
  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • CheckSuper AMOLED

₹27999

Check Details

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹18999

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon

The design revamp is not just cosmetic. Google has emphasised improved clarity and usability across its systems. Android 16 will offer a more flexible home screen experience, allowing for greater customisation of apps and widgets. Quick Settings will also benefit from additional tools, simplifying everyday tasks.

Wear OS 6 follows suit with a refreshed interface that mirrors Android’s new aesthetic, bringing a more youthful and energetic feel to Google-powered smartwatches.

Strengthened Security with AI at the Core

As part of Android 16’s broader focus on user protection, Google is expanding its AI-driven security systems. The spam detection model has been upgraded to detect more sophisticated scams, including emerging threats like fake toll notifications.

A new privacy feature will allow users to grant accessibility permissions even during calls from unknown numbers—offering practical flexibility without compromising safety.

Also Read | 'Gulf of America' sparks legal battle: Mexico files lawsuit against Google

Perhaps the most notable addition is Key Verifier, a tool designed for secure communication. This function enables users to exchange encryption keys and confirm the identity of the person on the other end of a conversation—an important step in combatting impersonation scams.

Google is also reimagining its device tracking experience with a platform called Find Hub, which will replace the existing Find My Device network. The new system will support a range of devices and accessories, and with enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) compatibility, users can expect far more precise location tracking. Moreover, devices registered on Find Hub can stay traceable via satellite connectivity, even without a mobile signal.

Gemini AI Expands Across Platforms

Google’s generative AI assistant, Gemini, continues its rapid expansion. Now the default on Android devices, Gemini will also be integrated into Wear OS, Google TV, Android Auto, and even the upcoming Android XR platform.

On smartwatches, Gemini will handle tasks like alarms, reminders, and smart replies with a more conversational interface than its predecessor, Google Assistant. In vehicles, Gemini Live will enable real-time discussions on a wide range of topics, enriching the Android Auto experience.

For TV users, the AI will assist in discovering new content, offering personalised recommendations alongside useful information like actor bios and trivia. While details on Gemini's role in the Android XR ecosystem remain limited, Google has confirmed more will be revealed at Google I/O on 20 May.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle teases Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with vibrant Material 3 Expressive overhaul ahead of I/O 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.