Google teases Android 16 and Wear OS 6 with vibrant Material 3 Expressive overhaul ahead of I/O 2025

In a surprising move ahead of its annual developer conference, Google has lifted the lid on a host of upcoming innovations, headlined by Android 16 and Wear OS 6. The announcements came during a dedicated Android Show—an early showcase packed with redesigns, security enhancements, and significant AI integrations, including updates to its Gemini assistant.

A Fresh Look with Material 3 Expressive Android 16 and Wear OS 6 will mark a major visual overhaul thanks to Google’s new design language, Material 3 Expressive. Building on previous iterations, this update introduces a more dynamic user experience, featuring vibrant animations, playful colour schemes, and enhanced typography.

The design revamp is not just cosmetic. Google has emphasised improved clarity and usability across its systems. Android 16 will offer a more flexible home screen experience, allowing for greater customisation of apps and widgets. Quick Settings will also benefit from additional tools, simplifying everyday tasks.

Wear OS 6 follows suit with a refreshed interface that mirrors Android’s new aesthetic, bringing a more youthful and energetic feel to Google-powered smartwatches.

Strengthened Security with AI at the Core As part of Android 16’s broader focus on user protection, Google is expanding its AI-driven security systems. The spam detection model has been upgraded to detect more sophisticated scams, including emerging threats like fake toll notifications.

A new privacy feature will allow users to grant accessibility permissions even during calls from unknown numbers—offering practical flexibility without compromising safety.

Perhaps the most notable addition is Key Verifier, a tool designed for secure communication. This function enables users to exchange encryption keys and confirm the identity of the person on the other end of a conversation—an important step in combatting impersonation scams.

Google is also reimagining its device tracking experience with a platform called Find Hub, which will replace the existing Find My Device network. The new system will support a range of devices and accessories, and with enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) compatibility, users can expect far more precise location tracking. Moreover, devices registered on Find Hub can stay traceable via satellite connectivity, even without a mobile signal.

Gemini AI Expands Across Platforms Google’s generative AI assistant, Gemini, continues its rapid expansion. Now the default on Android devices, Gemini will also be integrated into Wear OS, Google TV, Android Auto, and even the upcoming Android XR platform.

On smartwatches, Gemini will handle tasks like alarms, reminders, and smart replies with a more conversational interface than its predecessor, Google Assistant. In vehicles, Gemini Live will enable real-time discussions on a wide range of topics, enriching the Android Auto experience.

For TV users, the AI will assist in discovering new content, offering personalised recommendations alongside useful information like actor bios and trivia. While details on Gemini's role in the Android XR ecosystem remain limited, Google has confirmed more will be revealed at Google I/O on 20 May.