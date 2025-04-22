Google teases the future with AI-powered glasses that do more than just look cool

Google just gave us a sneak peek into the future of wearable tech—and it looks pretty exciting. At a recent TED Talk, the company showed off a new pair of AI-powered glasses that run on Gemini, its latest artificial intelligence model. And while they may look like regular prescription specs, these glasses are anything but ordinary.

Shahram Izadi, who leads Android XR at Google, took the stage to demo the prototype. Packed with camera sensors, speakers, and a subtle display built into the frame, the glasses can actually "see" what you're looking at and respond to you in real time. One fun example? The glasses were asked to write a haiku inspired by the facial expressions of a crowd—yes, seriously.

As per a report from Business Today, one of the most interesting features shown off was visual memory. Originally part of Google’s Project Astra, this function lets the glasses remember objects or scenes for up to 10 minutes, even after they are out of view. That means if you looked at something a few minutes ago, the AI can still recall it and help you with follow-up questions or tasks. Pretty handy, right?

These AI Glasses are part of a bigger project Google has been cooking up with Samsung, called Android XR. It combines AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to bring smart experiences to both headsets and eyewear. Google first teased this collaboration back in December 2024, and it seems like things are moving quickly.

