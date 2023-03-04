Google tell employees that Bard A.I. isn’t just about search: Report

The Alphabet owned Google claims that Bard will also perform mundane tasks, such as providing tips for planning a party, or lunch ideas based on what food is left in a refrigerator. “Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity," Pichai explained during the announcement of the company's AI chatbot. However, soon after Alphabet Inc's new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video, the Google parent company lost $100 billion in market value. It claimed that the James Webb space telescope took the first pictures of planets outside the Earth’s solar system when in fact it was the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. People on Twitter also pointed out how an ad for Bard offered an incorrect description of a telescope used to take the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system.