Google tells employees that Bard A.I. isn’t just about search: Report

Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival – Bard last month. Employees at Google mocked the company as well as CEO Sundar Pichai following the Bard announcement and called it a rushed’, ‘botched’ and ‘un-Googley’ announcement.
Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival – Bard last month. Employees at Google mocked the company as well as CEO Sundar Pichai following the Bard announcement and called it a rushed’, ‘botched’ and ‘un-Googley’ announcement.
On Thursday, an all hands meeting was held wherein company executives answered questions from Dory, company’s internal forum, based on issues related to Bard, according to audio as obtained by CNBC.
On Thursday, an all hands meeting was held wherein company executives answered questions from Dory, company’s internal forum, based on issues related to Bard, according to audio as obtained by CNBC.
In the meeting, Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Bard said that the AI tool is not just for search.
In the meeting, Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Bard said that the AI tool is not just for search.
In the meeting, executives were were asked, “Bard and ChatGPT are large language models, not knowledge models. They are great at generating human-sounding text, they are not good at ensuring their text is fact-based. Why do we think the big first application should be Search, which at its heart is about finding true information?" as viewed by CNBC.
In the meeting, executives were were asked, “Bard and ChatGPT are large language models, not knowledge models. They are great at generating human-sounding text, they are not good at ensuring their text is fact-based. Why do we think the big first application should be Search, which at its heart is about finding true information?" as viewed by CNBC.
Responding to this, Krawczyk said, “I just want to be very clear: Bard is not search rather an experiment that’s a collaborative AI service." Further adding he said that the magic we are finding while using the product is around being a creative companion that will help spark creativity and satisfy curiosity, among other things.
Responding to this, Krawczyk said, “I just want to be very clear: Bard is not search rather an experiment that’s a collaborative AI service." Further adding he said that the magic we are finding while using the product is around being a creative companion that will help spark creativity and satisfy curiosity, among other things.
He also clarified that users cant be stopped from trying to use it like search.