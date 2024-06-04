Google tests Auto Dark Mode for iOS App: What all to expect
Google tests 'Auto Dark Mode' in its iOS app as part of Search Labs experiments, aiming to enhance user interaction and browsing comfort through innovative features.
Tech giant Google is testing an innovative feature in its Search Labs for the Google app on iOS, reported HT Tech. This feature, termed "Auto Dark Mode," allows users to maintain a dark theme across all websites they visit, improving user experience by automatically converting websites to a dark mode.