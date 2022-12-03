Google tests end-to-end encryption for group chats in messaging app

Google, an American technology giant, is testing end-to-end encrypted RCS (Rich Communication Services) group chats. This will be available for some users in the open beta program in the following weeks.
According to Google, with this feature, the one on one texts sent through Google Messages will become more secure and private because of the end-to-end encryption and such messages could only be seen by the sender and recipient of the message. "RCS does not only make texting more secure, it also makes the experience better," Google said in the blog post.
As per the search engine, SMS texting lacks the security feature that smartphones are capable of and RCS will help the users to send and receive high quality media, see real-time typing indicators and read receipts, name group conversations and more in a safe manner.
Google urges its manufacturers and carriers to use RCS, so that they can enjoy benefits such as typing indicators, delivery and read receipts. Moreover, the company has also launched the campaign to convince Apple to adopt this standard for its own Messages platform.
"Today, all of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard -- except for Apple. Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s," Neena Budhiraja, group product manager for the Messages app, said in the blogpost.
"Hopefully, Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don`t have to keep waiting to remove the whole acegreen-versus-blue bubble" thing," added Google blog post.
Meanwhile, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has been honoured with India's 3rd highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in the Trade and Industry category.
“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go," Pichai said, as he received the prestigious award from the Indian envoy to the US.