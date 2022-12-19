Google tests new feature; users to find specific moments in a YouTube video

Google, an American technology company, has always been launching and testing new features. This time, the company announced a new feature related to search at the Google for India event in New Delhi. Now, users will be able to look for specific moments within a YouTube video and it is currently being tested with the beta version.
The technology company will now allow users to look for a specific place, thing or a moment within a YouTube video. It will help the users to save some time as they can spot things immediately that they had been looking for. As of now, this feature is in the testing phase and expected to roll out for everyone soon.
"We're piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone's Search app. Just type in your query using the 'Search in video' feature and find exactly what you're looking for," said the company.
Moreover, Google is also planning to introduce a Multisearch feature for Search. It will allow the users to take pictures or screenshots and put text to their query for easy searching. Google announced that the feature will be available in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi and more.
Meanwhile, Google also aims to focus on investing in women-led early-stage startups through its ₹75,000 crore India Digitisation Fund, said a senior company official on Monday.
The company had launched $10 billion -- about ₹75,000 crore as per the prevailing exchange rate at the end of 2020 -- to make access to the internet affordable.
Through Google India Digitisation Fund (IDF), the company bought a 7.73 per cent stake in Jio for $4.5 billion and a 1.2 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for $700 million.
"Moving forward, as part of our IDF investments, we will be targeting support for early-stage companies with a particular focus on women-led startups," Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager & VP, Google India said at Google for India event.