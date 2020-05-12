Google has been increasing the limit of number of people on a video call for its video calling app, Duo. Recently, the company revealed that the platform will also be available via desktop, even for group calls.

The tech giant will soon be introducing the availability of group calls of up to 32 people on Duo, Google told Android Police. The company confirmed that the app will allow up to 32 people in a single video call.

Initially, the app supported 8 participants which was increased to 12 in March, owing to the increased demand for video conferencing platforms. Now, the company has revised the number of participants again as many organizations are sticking to work from home for its employees.

The report also claims that Google is sending out email promotions for the platform with the revised number of participants. Last month the company had claimed to be working on increasing the limit of video call participants and it seems the company will be able to deliver.

Google Duo also revealed that they will be enhancing the video quality on their app. One of the biggest upgrades that appeared last month was the better quality of video calls. The app rolled out new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec tech which the company claims will improve video call quality substantially, even when the connection is made on very low bandwidth.

Duo will also allow users to send personalized video and voice messages through the platform. There’s a provision to send AR effects to another Duo user. The app will also allow saving stories instead of having them expire after 24 hours.

