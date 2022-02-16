Google to bring privacy sandbox to Android that limits data sharing

Google is trying to balance the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers and regulators with the financial needs of developers and advertisers. The company is seeking input on the proposal, similar to the way its Privacy Sandbox initiative is slowly developing a new privacy standard for web browsing. The company’s first proposal attracted derision from U.K. regulators and peers, and Google has since suggested that it would serve ads based on topics a web user is interested in that are deleted and replaced after three weeks.