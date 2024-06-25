Google to develop Gemini-powered chatbots offering companionship with celebrity personas: Report
Google is reportedly developing AI-powered chatbots that can mimic various personas, aiming to create engaging conversational interactions. These character-driven bots, powered by Google's Gemini model, may be based on celebrities or user-created personas.
Google is reportedly advancing its AI technology to create interactive chatbots capable of assuming various personas. According to a report by The Information, referenced by 9to5Google, the tech giant aims to develop these AI bots not merely as query responders but as companions for users. These innovative chatbots, which can be customized to emulate celebrities or fictional characters, are set to be powered by Google's own large language model, Gemini.