Google is reportedly advancing its AI technology to create interactive chatbots capable of assuming various personas. According to a report by The Information, referenced by 9to5Google, the tech giant aims to develop these AI bots not merely as query responders but as companions for users. These innovative chatbots, which can be customized to emulate celebrities or fictional characters, are set to be powered by Google's own large language model, Gemini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These character-driven chatbots mark a departure from existing models, with the focus on engaging, conversational interactions rather than just providing information. The development process has been underway for some time, and Google is exploring the potential to model these bots after well-known figures or allow users to create unique personas based on their own imagination.

The report further suggests that Google might collaborate with social media influencers to develop chatbots that reflect their personalities. While it remains uncertain whether Gemini 1.5 Pro or Gemini 1.0 will be utilized, it is clear that this project is independent and not tied to any specific Google platform. However, discussions have taken place about the possibility of integrating these chatbots with YouTube in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This initiative by Google seems reminiscent of similar efforts by Meta, which has launched AI characters modeled after influencers like Kendall Jenner, Charli D'Amelio, MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady on its Messenger app. A comparable approach has been adopted by the new social media platform Butterflies.

Character-based chatbots have gained popularity through platforms like Character.ai, where users can create AI characters by describing their traits and personalities. On Character.ai, users can engage with characters like Sherlock Holmes, Tony Stark, Elon Musk, and Batman. Additionally, the platform offers specialized bots for tasks such as writing assistance, story creation, and dating advice. Notably, Character.ai leverages Google's cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train its AI models.

