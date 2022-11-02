Google will be taking down the standalone Street View app from app stores in the ‘coming weeks’ and discontinue support for the app in March 2023, reported The Verge. The platform says that a spokesperson from Google Madison Gouveia confirmed this in a statement to them. Notably, 9to5Google was the first to spot evidence in a recent update indicating the search giant was planning to move on from the app.

The dedicated Street View app is available on both iOS and Android. It lets users check out places on Google Maps with Street View and contribute 360-degree imagery or what Google calls it as ‘photo spheres’ to make Street View better. But users can also use Street View in the main Google Map app and contribute 360 imagery with the Street View Studio web app. That all makes the separate app somewhere redundant and soon Google will take it down.

It is likely that Google is pulling back from Maps in any significant way. Just a few weeks back, the technology giant showed off some ways it is planning to make the app more immersive, including what it calls an ‘Immersive View’ which gives users a 3D aerial view of a specific location with details like weather and traffic.

Meanwhile, Google has also paused its plans to enforce the Google Play billing system on Indian developers from October 31. The company announced the plan through an update to its help page. The move came less than a week after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed two back-to-back fines on the company for flouting competition norms in the country.

“Developers in India were given an additional extension until October 31, 2022, to comply due to unique circumstances with the payments landscape in the country. Following the CCI’s recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play’s billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services for transactions by users in India while we review our legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play. The requirement to use Google Play’s billing system applies for in-app digital content purchases for users outside of India," Google said.