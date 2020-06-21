Google has revealed a unique AI-based photo printing service five months ago. Now the tech giant is planning to shut it completely from 30 June. The photos service was a monthly paid service where the user would get printed images from their collection.

The service was initially launched as a trial in the United States. Google has not provided an answer as to why the service will be stopped completely.

According to a report by Engadget, Google sent a note to subscribers stating, “Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates."

The algorithms were programmed to pick the best photos from a user’s Photos Gallery and then print it in 4x6 prints. The user has the option to select their own preference like printing pictures with faces or landscapes. Then the user could select up to 10 pictures to be printed for a monthly price of $7.99 (roughly ₹600).

