Google to hire 87 people for its Mumbai campus. Details here

Google India on its website said Google Mumbai is looking to hire 87 people for its different departments like Sales, Service and Support (47 jobs), Engineering and Technology (37 jobs), Business Strategy (7 jobs), Marketing and Communications (7 jobs), and one job each of People and Facilities departments
Search engine giant Google is looking to hire 87 people in different departments for its Mumbai campus in India. The selected candidates will play an important part in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive.
Search engine giant Google is looking to hire 87 people in different departments for its Mumbai campus in India. The selected candidates will play an important part in helping to keep Googlers from around the world productive.
Google India on its website said Google Mumbai is looking to hire 87 people for its different departments like Sales, Service and Support (47 jobs), Engineering and Technology (37 jobs), Business Strategy (7 jobs), Marketing and Communications (7 jobs), and one job each of People and Facilities departments.
Google Mumbai on its website said, “We’re looking for future Googlers to build with us. Check out our open roles and apply today."
“Each one of our locations has its own flavor of Googleyness, featuring unique architecture and design, office traditions, and of course, snacks. But no matter which office you step into, you’ll find Googlers building products that help create opportunities for everyone, whether down the street or across the globe. Every day these teams bring their insight, imagination, and a healthy disregard for the impossible," the search engine giant said.
“Google is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements," the company added.
Sales, Service and Support: There are 47 positions vacant for different posts in Sales, Service and Support. Among the positions include Web3 Community and Partner Manager; Account Executive, Auto, Large Customer Sales; Strategic Partnership Lead, Global System Integrators, Google Cloud; Business Performance Manager, Google Cloud; Account Executive, Mid-Market Sales, Google Customer Solutions; Manager, Media and Entertainment, Large Customer Sales; Manager, Content Partnerships, YouTube (English, Hindi); Community Partner Manager, YouTube Shorts (Multiple Languages); Partnerships Manager, Commerce, Youtube; and Industry Manager, Gaming and E-Services, Large Customer Sales.
By applying to these positions the candidate will have an opportunity to share his/her preferred working location from Gurugram, Mumbai, or Bengaluru.
Engineering & Technology:There are 44 positions vacant for different posts in Engineering & Technology. Among the positions include Partner Customer Engineer, Google Cloud; Partner Customer Engineer, Data Management, Tech ISV Partners; Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization Specialist, Google Cloud; Specialist Lead, Web3; Program Manager, Global Delivery Center, Google Cloud; Principal Architect, Manufacturing, Google Cloud; Product Marketing Manager, Android; Strategic Partner Manager, Content Partnerships, YouTube Gaming; and Advertising Solutions Architect , Apps, gTech Professional Services.
Business Strategy: There are 7 positions vacant for different posts in Business Strategy. Among the positions include Business Performance Manager, Google Cloud; Head of Partner Engineering, ISV, Google Cloud, APAC; Strategy and Insights Manager, Large Customer Sales and Director, Go-To-Market, Strategy and Operations.
Marketing and Communications: There are 7 positions vacant for different posts in Marketing and Communications. Among the positions include Product Marketing Manager, Android; Marketing Manager, Venture Capital and Startup and Product Marketing Manager, Small/Medium Businesses Marketing.
People: There is only one position vacant for Administrative Business Partner.
Facilities: Onlyone position vacant for Data Center Security Manager, Compliance, Security, Risk Management
Benefits
Search engine giant said it strives to provide Googlers and their loved ones with a world-class benefits experience, focused on supporting their physical, financial, and emotional wellbeing. The benefits are based on data, and centered around its users: Googlers and their families.
The company said the benefits were thoughtfully designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of Googlers, and generous enough to make it easy for them to take good care of themselves (now, and in the future).
Click on the image to enlarge
Keeping Googlers healthy is the priority of the company and hence the company provides medical, dental, and vision insurance not only to its employees but also to their dependents. The company is also running employee assistance programs focused on mental health.
Googlers financial wellbeing is also one of the top priorities of the company and to give its employees financial peace of mind the company provides competitive compensations, regular bonus and equity refresh opportunities, annual cross-company pay equity analysis and adjustments, and above all generous 401(k) and regional retirement benefits.
In terms of flexibility and time off, Google provides paid time off, including vacation, bereavement, jury duty, sick leave, parental leave, disability, holidays, and global reset/wellbeing days. Not only the hybrid work model —work from home two days each week for most roles but also remote work opportunities, part-time work, and job-sharing options.