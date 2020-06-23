Google to label fact-checked images in search results

Google Image search is something that most people use on a daily basis. While there are ways that Google has managed to fact-check written content, visual content has always proven to be tricky. Now Google is introducing a new feature in order to label images with a new fact-checking label. The new changes have already started rolling out to users across the globe

The company will show the new labels under thumbnails that appear in image search results along with a summary of third-party fact-checkers' findings, as it already does on its general search engine and on Google News results.

In a blog post the company stated, “Starting today, we are surfacing fact check information in Google Images globally to help people navigate these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web. This builds on the fact check features in Search and News, which people come across billions of times per year.“

The new labels will be placed with the help of independent, authoritative sources on the web that meet Google’s criteria. The websites that do the fact-checking can use ClaimReview, an open method used by publishers to indicate fact check content to search engines.

YouTube also uses a similar method to provide important information to the viewer. The YouTuber service is available in India, US and Brazil