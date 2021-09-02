Google to launch its own chipset for laptops, tablets that run Chrome OS: Report

Google is reportedly developing a chipset for devices such as laptops and tablets that run on the company's Chrome operating system. Last year, Apple decided to phase out its Intel-powered MacBook machines and introduced the M-series chipsets. Google seems to be taking a similar route with the Chrome OS devices.

A report by Nikkei Asia has cited sources saying that the American tech giant is planning to venture into in-house chip development. The report suggests that Google will be able to roll out the chipset by 2023.

Last month, Google also announced the Tensor chipsets that will be used in the company's Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 6 series which is slated to launch on 13 September will be the first smartphone series to be powered by the Tensor chipsets. The report suggests that Google is ramping up the production of smartphone chipsets.

Other popular tech brands such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding are also looking to build their own semiconductors for their device ecosystems.

The semiconductor shortage is also plaguing both tech and automotive industry leading to supply bottlenecks. The step to build its own chip can help Google control the components better.

