Google to manufacture Pixel phones in India.

Internet major Google on Thursday announced that it will manufacture Pixel phones in India, beginning with Pixel 8 which will be available in the market in 2024, said Rick Osterloh, head of devices, adding that the company will partner with global manufacturers in India to set up manufacturing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's an early step towards expanding our production here to meet the local demand for pixel devices. And even more importantly, it's a huge step forward in Google's commitment to Make in India," Osterloh said.

He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Google, other phone makers including Apple Inc., and Foxconn have also started manufacturing mobiles in India. In September, Apple announced that it plans to make the iPhone 15, manufactured in India, available in the South Asian country.

The sale of domestically manufactured iPhones will underscore India's growing production prowess, and highlight Apple's shift from its previous strategy of selling China-made devices to its customers across the world.

The move is seen as Apple's bid to implement its China+1 strategy. The iPhone maker is trying to bridge the gap between its India operations and its main manufacturing bases in China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics, has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in the south of the country as the company seeks to move away from China.

Foxconn already has an iPhone factory in the state of Tamil Nadu, which employs 40,000 people. ‘India will be an important country in terms of manufacturing in the future’, Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) had earlier said.

A media report had previously stated that India's push for Atmanirbharta has turned the country into the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world after China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!