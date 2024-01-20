Google to provide ‘complex, better responses’ with Bard Advanced. Here's what we know so far
Google plans to launch Bard Advanced AI chatbot, powered by its Gemini Ultra large language model, in early 2024. Bard Advanced will provide complex, better responses compared to the original Bard, which is positioned for simpler, faster responses.
Google had announced in December last year that it will launch Bard Advanced AI chatbot, powered by its most powerful Gemini Ultra large language model (LLM), in early 2024. The company had also shared that Bard Advanced will be a cutting-edge AI experience in Bard, which will give users access to the best models and capabilities. In addition, the Mountain View, California-based company had said it would launch a trusted user testing programme "soon" before opening access to Bard Advanced. However, more details about Bard Advanced have now emerged thanks to a recent glitch in the chatbot.