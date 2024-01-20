Google had announced in December last year that it will launch Bard Advanced AI chatbot, powered by its most powerful Gemini Ultra large language model (LLM), in early 2024. The company had also shared that Bard Advanced will be a cutting-edge AI experience in Bard, which will give users access to the best models and capabilities. In addition, the Mountain View, California-based company had said it would launch a trusted user testing programme "soon" before opening access to Bard Advanced. However, more details about Bard Advanced have now emerged thanks to a recent glitch in the chatbot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, Bard Advanced will be positioned as providing "complex, better responses". The report notes that a glitch affecting Bard on Thursday revealed the next version of Bard with support for Bard Advanced. Reportedly, Google may offer an option to choose between Bard and Bard Advanced by going to the top left of the page and choosing between the two options.

The glitch revealed that Google is trying to position the original Bard for "simpler, faster responses" and Bard Advanced for "more complex, better responses". In particular, Google had released Gemini Pro, which powers Bard, as a competitor to GPT 3.5, which runs on the free version of ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Bard Advanced powered by Gemini Ultra is touted to beat OpenAI's GPT-4 in many benchmarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While further update on Gemini Ultra is still awaited, Google had announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week: “Samsung will be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra, our largest model for highly complex tasks, before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later this year."

Bard Advanced to be paid? An earlier report while citing developer Bedros Pamboukian indicated that Google might decide to charge users for the Bard Advanced version. The developer in a post on X had shared code snippets indicate that Bard Advanced will be presented through a three-month trial, implying that users may need to subscribe for continued access post the complimentary trial.

In a follow-up tweet, Pamboukian highlights the potential connection between Bard Advanced and Google's subscription service, Google One. An examination of Bard's source code reveals a broken Google One URL, hinting that Bard Advanced might be bundled with a Google One subscription or offered as an independent purchase option, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!