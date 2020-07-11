Home >Technology >News >Google to restrict ads for tracking technology, spyware
The new policy will be implemented globally on Aug. 11 (Reuters )
The new policy will be implemented globally on Aug. 11 (Reuters )

Google to restrict ads for tracking technology, spyware

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 05:32 AM IST Bloomberg

While ads for these products already violate Google’s Enabling Dishonest Behavior policy, the change will make the ban on tracking technology explicit.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is changing its policies next month to restrict advertising for spyware and other unauthorized tracking technology.

The change “will prohibit the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization," according to the company.

While ads for these products already violate Google’s Enabling Dishonest Behavior policy, the change will make the ban on tracking technology explicit and lead to increased enforcement, a company spokeswoman said.

The policy will prohibit advertisements of spyware and malware “that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history," according to Google. It will also ban ads for “GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent" and of cameras or recorders “marketed with the express purpose of spying."

The new policy will be implemented globally on Aug. 11, and the accounts of advertisers that violate it will be suspended, according to Google.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: A worker pours molten iron from a ladle to make automobile spare parts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad, India (REUTERS)

Tracking of India's economic recovery using Google's data

4 min read . 05:26 AM IST
The ransomware plus spyware nature makes ThiefQuest unique. (Photo: AFP)

Newly discovered Mac malware combines ransomware and spyware into one

1 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout