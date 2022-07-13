Google to slow hiring for rest of this year
CEO Sundar Pichai urges employees to be ‘more entrepreneurial’ in memo
Alphabet Inc.’s Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told employees, making the search giant the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.
In an email sent to employees on Tuesday, Mr. Pichai said Google would be “slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities." Google hired about 10,000 new employees in the second quarter and more who are committed to start this quarter, he added.
Parent company Alphabet reported 163,906 employees as of the end of March, up 17% from a year earlier.
“Moving forward, we need to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days," Mr. Pichai wrote in the email. “In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing deployment and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas."
A Google spokesman declined to comment.
Google joins other tech companies big and small that are scaling back expansion of their staff as rising inflation and other economic challenges contribute to a cooldown in the tech sector.
Microsoft Corp. said on Tuesday it would cut a small percentage of its staff, attributing the layoffs to regular adjustments at the start of its fiscal year. That came on the same day rapid-delivery startup Gopuff told its investors that it was cutting 10% of its workforce, or about 1,500 employees, amid growing concerns about the economy.
Before that, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc.’s head of engineering told managers to identify and push out low performing employees, according to an internal post. Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel also recently told staff the company would slow hiring, warning that the economy “has definitely deteriorated further and faster than we expected."
Mr. Pichai said Google would focus on hiring in engineering, technical and other critical roles for the rest of the year. The memo cited Google’s earlier pace of hiring this year as the reason for the planned slowdown.
“Scarcity breeds clarity—this is something we have been saying since the earliest days of Google," Mr. Pichai wrote. “It’s what drives focus and creativity that ultimately leads to better products that help people all over the world. That’s the opportunity in front of us today, and I’m excited for us to rise to the moment again."