Google to soon replace lock icon in Chrome’s address bar: What it means and how it impacts Google Chrome users2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Google says that lock icon is meant to indicate that the network connection is a secure channel between the browser and site and that the network connection cannot be tampered with or eavesdropped on by third parties, but it’s a remnant of an era where HTTPS was uncommon.
Ever noticed the lock icon that appears in the address bar beside the website URL? The icon for long has stood for safety and security of the website that the user is visiting. But, according to Google, that no longer holds true.
