One of the biggest challenges facing the search giant Google is the curtailment of false information. With the spread of Covid-19 there’s plenty of misinformation that is being circulated across different platforms. In order to limit it, Alphabet Inc's Google said it would prohibit websites and apps that use its advertising technology from running ads on "dangerous content" that goes against scientific consensus during the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance to the changes in policy, content that encourages and propagates false information on Covid-19 will not be able to make money via Google Ads ecosystem. Ads on debunked conspiracy theories, such as the notion that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab as a bioweapon, that it was created by Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, or that the virus is a hoax will not be eligible to get money from Google Ads, the company said in a statement.

Google search has updated its policy in view of the latest concerns that have come up in the past few months. United States, Brazil and India are the top worst-affected nations in the world for now. With the new changes Google has taken an important step to provide correct information to people in all countries affected by the disease.

The company is already trying to barr content that deals with fake miracles and healing procedures and even content that promotes anti-vaccination movement.It also prevents ads from running on publisher content that encourages those topics. Google's new policy will also bar advertisers from creating their own ads that promote coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Currently, Google is only allowing certain institutions to run ads about the coronavirus pandemic, including government organizations and healthcare providers, to prevent activities like price-gouging on medical supplies.

