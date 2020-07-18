Google to stop ad money from reaching fake Covid-19 conspiracy theorists

In accordance to the changes in policy, content that encourages and propagates false information on Covid-19 will not be able to make money via Google Ads ecosystem. Ads on debunked conspiracy theories, such as the notion that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab as a bioweapon, that it was created by Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, or that the virus is a hoax will not be eligible to get money from Google Ads, the company said in a statement.