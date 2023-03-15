Google to weave AI technology into its health-care offerings3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM IST
- Google’s health-related AI announcements come more than a year after the company shifted strategy for its health efforts
Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled plans to integrate artificial intelligence into health-related initiatives, including an update on the use of language-generating technology in medical exams and AI-assisted research, ways to help consumers find information faster via internet searches, and tools to help developers build health apps around the world.
