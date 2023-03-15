Google to weave AI technology into its health-care offerings

Though Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai began referring to Google as an “AI-first" company years ago, the tech giant has recently been jockeying with rivals to reassert its dominance, particularly in generative AI — software that can produce its own vivid text, images and video. In response to OpenAI Inc.’s surprise success with ChatGPT, a popular chatbot the startup released in November, Google’s senior management declared a “code red" at the company and directed that all of its most important products — those with more than a billion users — must incorporate generative AI within months.Google said it had assimilated health AI efforts in a number of ways in search, its core product. For example, the company said it would more prominently surface Medicaid re-enrollment information, because people are required to actively sign up for the service at the end of March, and that it had used its conversational AI tech called Duplex to verify that thousands of healthcare providers in the US accept certain Medicaid plans in their state. On another premier product, video service YouTube, Google said it is working with the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide best practices for video production, to lower barriers to medical education access.