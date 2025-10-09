Google told employees to share health data with third-party AI partner to get benefits: Report

Google told many of its employees that they must allow a third-party AI healthcare tool to access their data if they want health benefits, according to a new report by Business Insider.

​The company told its U.S.-based employees this month that if they wished to sign up for Alphabet's health benefits, they must grant access to AI-powered tools provided by Nayya.

Also Read | ChatGPT can now complete UPI payments and order groceries from BigBasket

​Nayya's AI tool reportedly allows employees to put information about their health and lifestyle in and get personalized guidance on the benefits to choose.

​"Nayya provides core health plan operating services to optimize your benefits usage, so Alphabet health plan participants can't entirely opt out of third-party data sharing (as permitted under HIPAA)," an internal document for employees was quoted as saying by BI.

​"To opt out of health supplier data sharing going forward, unenroll from the Alphabet-provided benefits during Open Enrollment or when you experience a Qualified Family Status Change," it added.

​Reportedly, a staffer would not be eligible for any health benefits if they declined to opt into Nayya's tool.

​Google employees rattled by the demand ​The unusual demand by the company is said to have rankled some employees within its ranks. Employees reportedly posted messages on the company's internal Q&A site, asking why they must give potentially sensitive medical data to an outside AI tool in order to receive medical coverage.

Also Read | Over 70,000 government ID photos leaked in Discord data breach

​"This is a very dark pattern... I cannot meaningfully consent to my data being shared with this company, and I do not want to consent in this manner," read one of the posts.

​"Consent for an optional feature like 'benefits usage optimization' is not meaningful if it's coupled to a must-have feature like Google's HEALTH PLANS! The word you're thinking of is 'coercive,'" added another post.

​A Nayya spokesperson reportedly told the publication that Google had conducted a standard security and privacy review of its product which allows employees to choose to participate to see how much of their deductible has been met and receive personalized plan recommendations.

​Meanwhile, Google seemed to have gone back on the mandate and the company told Business Insider that its intent was not reflected in the language on the HR site.