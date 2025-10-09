Google told employees to share health data with third-party AI partner to get benefits: Report

Google told many of its employees that they must allow a third-party AI healthcare tool to access their data if they want health benefits, according to a new report by Business Insider.
The company told its U.S.-based employees this month that if they wished to sign up for Alphabet's health benefits, they must grant access to AI-powered tools provided by Nayya.
Nayya's AI tool reportedly allows employees to put information about their health and lifestyle in and get personalized guidance on the benefits to choose.
"Nayya provides core health plan operating services to optimize your benefits usage, so Alphabet health plan participants can't entirely opt out of third-party data sharing (as permitted under HIPAA)," an internal document for employees was quoted as saying by BI.
"To opt out of health supplier data sharing going forward, unenroll from the Alphabet-provided benefits during Open Enrollment or when you experience a Qualified Family Status Change," it added.
Reportedly, a staffer would not be eligible for any health benefits if they declined to opt into Nayya's tool.
The unusual demand by the company is said to have rankled some employees within its ranks. Employees reportedly posted messages on the company's internal Q&A site, asking why they must give potentially sensitive medical data to an outside AI tool in order to receive medical coverage.
"This is a very dark pattern... I cannot meaningfully consent to my data being shared with this company, and I do not want to consent in this manner," read one of the posts.
"Consent for an optional feature like 'benefits usage optimization' is not meaningful if it's coupled to a must-have feature like Google's HEALTH PLANS! The word you're thinking of is 'coercive,'" added another post.
A Nayya spokesperson reportedly told the publication that Google had conducted a standard security and privacy review of its product which allows employees to choose to participate to see how much of their deductible has been met and receive personalized plan recommendations.
Meanwhile, Google seemed to have gone back on the mandate and the company told Business Insider that its intent was not reflected in the language on the HR site.
"We've clarified it to make clear that employees can choose to not share data, without any effect on their benefits enrollment," Google said.