Google Translate adds 110 new languages in largest expansion ever: Awadhi and Marwadi among others
Google Translate now supports 243 languages with 110 new additions, including Indian dialects like Awadhi. Expansion part of 1,000-language initiative using AI models. Emphasizes inclusion of commonly used varieties and volunteer contributions for linguistic diversity.
American tech giant Google has significantly expanded its Google Translate service, adding support for 110 new languages. This major upgrade, announced on Thursday, marks the largest expansion in the history of the translation tool, which now includes a total of 243 languages.