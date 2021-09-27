Search giant Google turned 23 on Monday and it celebrated the occasion with a special doodle that showed a chocolate frosted cake doodle as a doodle.

Google doodles which commemorate important events in history or celebrate iconic personalities of the past, are known for their vibrancy and inventiveness.

Google is a US-based multi-national technology bellwether that specialises in Internet-related services and products, which include an eponymous search engine, online advertising technologies and cloud computing.

Marking the special occasion, the company unveiled a special chocolate cake-themed doodle on its homepage. The animated doodle features a cake with "23" written on top of it, with a birthday candle indicating "L" in "Google".

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998, as part of a PhD project. The two ideated the firm in 1995. By 1996, they had reportedly built a search engine, initially called 'BackRub', that used links to determine the importance of individual web pages.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same. Happy 23rd Birthday, Google," a post on the official Google Doodle blog read.

The popular firm has its headquarters in Mountain View, California, nicknamed 'the Googleplex', and one of the the Big Four technology companies, alongside Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

