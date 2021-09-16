3 min read.Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 09:48 PM ISTLivemint
A tweet was sent from ‘almost dead’ Google Nexus Twitter account: I'd wait for #Pixel6… right after iPhone 13 launch, as per a report
Reactions, memes and teases over the new iPhone launch flood the internet every year, and this year, it was no different. Close rival of Cupertino-based electronics manufacturer Apple, whose new iPhone 13 just dropped, Google sent out a secret message.
Why secret? Well, Google tweeted about its upcoming flagship smartphone Pixel 6 through its ‘almost dead’ Nexus Twitter account.
According to a report by 9to5Google, soon after the iPhone 13 launch on 14 September, a tweet was sent from Google's Nexus account: I'd wait for #Pixel6.
Before that, the @GoogleNexus account sent its last tweet on October 16, 2017, about trading in your old phone for a Pixel 2. A more substantial post on August 31 announced the launch of Android Oreo. However, it kept replying to customer support @mentions until July 14, 2019. No longer in use, the verified account was made private later that year and has a banner directing users to @madebygoogle, the report added.
Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone is set to arrive later this year, as per reports and will directly compete with iPhone 13 features in the flagship section of the smartphone market.
Further, Google recently released the first Pixel 6 teaser. With a 'For All You Are' tagline, the 30-second video provides the viewers with the first real, non-rendered glimpse of the hardware.
The teaser showcases the design of the handsets, some Android 12 elements, and the new Tensor chipset. The video has been posted on Made by Google's official YouTube account.
It starts by turning up the volume (using Android 12's new slider UI), and asking, "What if smartphones weren't just smart?" Spliced in between is a shot of somebody picking up a face-down Pixel 6 Pro in gold.