Reactions, memes and teases over the new iPhone launch flood the internet every year, and this year, it was no different. Close rival of Cupertino-based electronics manufacturer Apple, whose new iPhone 13 just dropped, Google sent out a secret message.

Why secret? Well, Google tweeted about its upcoming flagship smartphone Pixel 6 through its ‘almost dead’ Nexus Twitter account.

According to a report by 9to5Google, soon after the iPhone 13 launch on 14 September, a tweet was sent from Google's Nexus account: I'd wait for #Pixel6.

Before that, the @GoogleNexus account sent its last tweet on October 16, 2017, about trading in your old phone for a Pixel 2. A more substantial post on August 31 announced the launch of Android Oreo. However, it kept replying to customer support @mentions until July 14, 2019. No longer in use, the verified account was made private later that year and has a banner directing users to @madebygoogle, the report added.

Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone is set to arrive later this year, as per reports and will directly compete with iPhone 13 features in the flagship section of the smartphone market.

Further, Google recently released the first Pixel 6 teaser. With a 'For All You Are' tagline, the 30-second video provides the viewers with the first real, non-rendered glimpse of the hardware.

The teaser showcases the design of the handsets, some Android 12 elements, and the new Tensor chipset. The video has been posted on Made by Google's official YouTube account.

It starts by turning up the volume (using Android 12's new slider UI), and asking, "What if smartphones weren't just smart?" Spliced in between is a shot of somebody picking up a face-down Pixel 6 Pro in gold.

"What if your phone saw you for who you are?" is accompanied by four clips of people holding the Pixel 6 in different colour variants: gold 6 Pro (again), white 6 Pro, green/teal 6, and orange 6.

The upcoming series will comprise two models: Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Both the smartphones will have a punch-hole design, a dual-tone rear panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 6 will bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD AMOLED display, while the latter will have a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED screen.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature a Tensor chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Pixel 6 will pack a 4,614mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro will house a 5,000mAh battery. The duo will support 33W fast-charging, Android 12 OS, and will have Wi-Fi 6 as well as 5G connectivity.

While Google hasn't yet confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 6 series, some of the clock widgets in the teaser suggest that the launch will take place on October 19, as per a report by 9to5Google.

So far, the company has only stated that the phones will arrive "later this fall." The rumour mill suggests that the new Pixel phones will be available for purchase starting October 28.

With inputs from agencies

