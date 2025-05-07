Google uncovers ‘LOSTKEYS’ malware linked to Russian-backed Cold River hackers

Google has revealed a new malware named LOSTKEYS, linked to the Cold River hacker group with ties to the Russian government. The malware can extract sensitive files and send system information to its operators, raising significant cybersecurity concerns for organisations and nations.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated7 May 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Google has unveiled a newly discovered malware strain dubbed 'LOSTKEYS,' allegedly linked to Cold River, a notorious hacker group believed to have ties with the Russian government.
Google has unveiled a newly discovered malware strain dubbed 'LOSTKEYS,' allegedly linked to Cold River, a notorious hacker group believed to have ties with the Russian government.

In a fresh wave of cybersecurity concerns, Google has unveiled a newly discovered malware strain dubbed "LOSTKEYS," allegedly linked to Cold River, a notorious hacker group believed to have ties with the Russian government, reported Reuters.

The tech giant announced the discovery on Wednesday, highlighting the growing sophistication of nation-state cyber threats. According to Google’s security researchers, LOSTKEYS is capable of extracting sensitive files from infected systems and transmitting detailed system information directly to its operators — actions that pose serious risks to both organisational and national cybersecurity.

(This is a developing story, check later for updates)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle uncovers ‘LOSTKEYS’ malware linked to Russian-backed Cold River hackers
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.