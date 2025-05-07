Google uncovers ‘LOSTKEYS’ malware linked to Russian-backed Cold River hackers

In a fresh wave of cybersecurity concerns, Google has unveiled a newly discovered malware strain dubbed "LOSTKEYS," allegedly linked to Cold River, a notorious hacker group believed to have ties with the Russian government, reported Reuters .

The tech giant announced the discovery on Wednesday, highlighting the growing sophistication of nation-state cyber threats. According to Google’s security researchers, LOSTKEYS is capable of extracting sensitive files from infected systems and transmitting detailed system information directly to its operators — actions that pose serious risks to both organisational and national cybersecurity.