Google unlocks Veo 3 video AI for free users this weekend: How to use, usage limit and more

Google has announced that its latest Veo 3 video generation model will be available to free users but only for a limited period. Notably, Google had first introduced Veo 3 at the company's I/O 2025 developer conference in May, and while the tool was only available to paid users, there was still a massive trend on social media platforms with users generating life-like videos.

The model will now be available to free users via the Gemini app till 10 p.m. PT on Sunday or 10:30 a.m. India time on Monday. Google Gemini chief Josh Woodward on Thursday stated that the company was setting up a “LOAD of TPUs” ahead of providing the model to free users.

As part of the weekend trial, Google is allowing free users three free video generations via the Veo 3 fast model. The Veo 3 fast model can generate up to 720p resolution videos of 8 seconds while being faster than the standard model but slightly lower in visual quality.

How to generate videos using Veo 3? - Open the Gemini app on your phone or the website.

In the search bar, click on the three dots menu.

You will now see a new option for generating videos with Veo; tap on it to start generating free videos.

You will now be prompted to detail a scene for Veo 3 to imagine or add a picture to bring it to life with the video model. You will need to describe the scene in detail and list out the visual style and music you want in the video. The standout feature of Veo 3 is that it also allows users to generate synchronized audio to go with the video. To take full advantage of that feature, it would be ideal to add details like background music style, timing cues, mood, or even dialogues for the character.

Once you are done giving all the details to the chatbot, the 8-second video should take a few minutes to generate.

In case you are feeling low on motivation, here are a couple of sample prompts to get you started.

"A knight in silver armour walks through a misty enchanted forest at dawn, fireflies glowing around him. Cinematic 4K style, slow tracking shot. Background music: epic orchestral strings that swell as the knight draws his sword. Ambient sound: crunching leaves, distant owls. Dialogue: knight whispers, ‘The journey begins.’"

"A busy Mumbai street during monsoon rains, people rushing with umbrellas, taxis splashing through puddles. Visual style: realistic, cinematic with dramatic lighting. Background music: soft sitar with a rhythmic tabla beat, rising as lightning flashes. Ambient noise: rain pouring, distant honking. Dialogue: street vendor calling out, ‘Chai garam!’"