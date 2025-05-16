Google unveils AI tool to identify prime ad spots in YouTube videos: Details

YouTube has announced a new artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to help advertisers reach viewers at the most engaging moments in a video. The feature, known asPeak Points, was unveiled at the company’s Brandcast event in New York and is currently being rolled out as part of a pilot programme.

The Google-owned platform explained that the new system uses Gemini, its advanced AI model, to analyse video content and identify the precise moments when audience engagement is at its highest. These high-engagement moments will be strategically selected for ad placements, aiming to improve advertisement visibility and effectiveness.

In a blog post, YouTube highlighted how the feature is intended to benefit both advertisers and content creators. Advertisements are a major source of income for the video-sharing site, and a portion of the ad revenue is distributed to creators. By targeting peak viewer interest,Peak Points is expected to drive better results for brands while potentially increasing earnings for video creators.

The company has long experimented with ad formats to maximise their impact. From pre-roll ads to unskippable segments and even a recent trial of pause-screen adverts, YouTube has consistently sought to ensure advertisements are viewed. The new tool represents a continuation of these efforts, but with the added benefit of AI-driven precision.

In a demonstration shown during the event, Gemini successfully identified a high-engagement moment just before a marriage proposal scene, positioning it as an ideal slot for an advertisement. According toCNBC, the AI determines these moments by examining the video on a frame-by-frame basis and analysing the accompanying transcript. However, it remains unclear whether YouTube is also incorporating user interactions—such as pausing or rewinding—as part of the analysis.