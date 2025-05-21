Google unveils AI Ultra and AI Pro, new AI subscription plans at I/O 2025: Price, benefits, availability and more

Google has launched two new paid subscription plans for its artificial intelligence (AI) services – Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra at the I/O 2025 event. These subscription plans are aimed at power users and professionals who want access to advanced tools and features.

Google AI Pro – Price and benefits Priced at $19.99 per month, the Google AI Pro plan is designed to give users an enhanced experience of the Gemini app. This plan builds upon the earlier Gemini Advanced service and brings with it a broader range of tools such as Flow and NotebookLM. Subscribers will benefit from higher usage limits and extra features to make working with AI more efficient and smooth.

Google AI Ultra – Price and benefits The more advanced option is the Google AI Ultra plan, which costs $249.99 a month. It gives users access to Google's most powerful AI models and tools, along with the highest usage limits. It’s being described as a VIP experience for those who rely heavily on AI for complex work.

One major perk of the Ultra plan is early access to experimental tools. This includes Agent Mode, a new feature coming soon to desktop. Agent Mode allows users to simply state a goal, and the AI will figure out and carry out the steps needed to achieve it. It combines smart browsing, detailed research and integration with Google apps, making it ideal for handling multi-step tasks with little input from the user.

The Ultra plan also provides early access to tools like Veo3 and the upcoming 2.5 Pro Deep Think mode, making it attractive for those who want to stay ahead of the curve in AI innovation.