Google has recently unveiled Android 15 Beta 2. The latest beta iteration of Google's forthcoming major operating system update is now accessible for download on Google Pixel smartphones. It will gradually roll out to select devices in the following weeks.

This year's focus for Google centers around augmenting security and privacy features within Android 15, with the latest beta version offering robust enhancements available exclusively to beta testers.

One notable feature showcased during a Google I/O developer session is the introduction of Private Space, a security and privacy-oriented addition to smartphones running Android 15.

Private Space empowers users to conceal specific applications, such as those pertaining to finance, dating, or social media, in a secure enclave on their device. Applications residing in the private space can receive updates via a distinct Play Store app and access dedicated storage inaccessible to other apps on the device.

According to Google, the Private Space feature is conveniently located within the default app drawer on Android 15. Users can navigate to the end of the app list to unveil the secured applications. Additionally, users can safeguard this segregated application list with a separate passcode or biometric lock, ensuring complete concealment of its existence.

In its ongoing efforts to bolster anti-theft measures, Google is implementing enhanced protections in Android 15. These measures include tightening security protocols to impede unauthorized access to reset devices without the requisite Google account credentials. Android 15 will prompt users to authenticate via biometrics for actions like adjusting screen timeout, accessing passkeys, or disabling Find My Device.

A standout anti-theft feature introduced in Android 15 is "Theft Detection Lock," which automatically locks the device upon detecting abrupt motion indicative of potential theft. Moreover, "Offline Device Lock" functionality ensures automatic device locking when internet access is disabled, a common tactic thieves employ post-theft.

For users concerned about smartphone theft, Android 15 offers the convenience of "Remote Lock," enabling users to remotely lock or wipe their device using an alternate number in case of theft. These anti-theft features aim to deter smartphone theft and will be available later this year on devices running Android 10 and newer versions.

