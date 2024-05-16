Google unveils Android 15 Beta 2: Emphasizes enhanced security and privacy features
Android 15 Beta 2 introduces Private Space feature for secure storage of sensitive applications, along with enhanced anti-theft measures like Theft Detection Lock.
Google has recently unveiled Android 15 Beta 2. The latest beta iteration of Google's forthcoming major operating system update is now accessible for download on Google Pixel smartphones. It will gradually roll out to select devices in the following weeks.