Google unveils ‘future of AI assistants' with Project Astra. Everything you need to know
Google introduced a new multimodal AI agent called Project Astra, which is capable of answering user's queries in real time via text, audio or video inputs. In a demo video shared by Google, the new AI assistant can be seen conversing with the user and answering questions in real-time, akin to functionality OpenAI showcased with its GPT-4o model just a day back.